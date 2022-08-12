Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder

A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder.

47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of attempted murder with an elder abuse allegation, one count of mayhem and two counts of elder abuse.

Arcadia police arrived to a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue Wednesday afternoon regarding a family disturbance.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is assisting Arcadia police, the suspect went to his mom’s house armed with a gun, threatening her.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke to two victims outside that house. At that time two gunshots were heard coming from inside the house. As officers approached the house, Venk allegedly opened fire at five officers, hitting one in the face.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect’s 73-year-old mom and her 12-year-old grandson were able to safely run away from the house.

Officials say Venk’s mother was also allegedly beaten and shot. An elderly neighbor, who lives across the street, was inside the home during the dispute and was struck in the face by a stray bullet.

The injured officer, along with the two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

"Domestic disputes like these can often have fatal consequences but fortunately in this instance the victims who were shot are expected to survive," LA County District Attorney George Gascón said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department