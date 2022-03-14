Angelenos cite travel time, safety concerns in reluctance to use public transit despite rising gas prices

Public Transportation is certainly an option for anyone tired of spending their hard-earned cash on high gas prices.

"I find it convenient," said one rider. "I don’t need to pay for gas. I don’t have to pay for parking."

Jocelyn Vallecillos feels the same way. She rides the metro every day from Los Angeles to Santa Monica and lately, she says it has been busier.

"I noticed that a lot more riders are getting on the bus and it’s more hectic cuz you’re trying to get in and out," Vallecillos said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Meanwhile, at a Shell gas station in West Los Angeles, Crystal Emerson is paying $6.49 a gallon for premium gas. Still, she won’t consider riding the Metro.

"No, because of where I live, it would take two and a half hours to get to work. So, I have to bite the bullet no matter how much it’s going to cost," Emerson said.

Mass transit is not an easy sell for many Angelenos. We asked people if they would be willing to consider public transportation. Nearly all declined, stating they live too far and public transportation would take too long.

For others, safety is a big concern. Metro released its latest crime stats which indicate 13 sex crime and harassment emergency calls in the month of January.

However, for those who ride on a daily basis like Shane Smith, serious problems are rare.

"There’s a lot of homeless people on it. Most homeless are well-behaved, there are some that are badly behaved and the trains get dirty but it doesn’t bother me. I’m saving money," he said.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.