Anaheim woman charged with multiple attacks on neighbors

A 27-year-old Anaheim woman was charged Monday with repeated attacks on her neighbors for several days, including punching a 78- year-old woman in the arm.

Cretanya Maloaufaatasi Noa had multiple conflicts with her neighbors in an apartment complex for several days last week that started with "yelling and shouting and turning to minor vandalism and then turning into threatening a neighbor with a knife and another with a hammer," said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Noa was accused of vandalizing a fence, a vehicle, a phone and a window, according to the criminal complaint.

It's not clear what prompted the conflicts, and the neighbors did not understand why she was upset with them, Carringer said.

Noa was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal threats and single counts each of stalking and vandalism, all felonies.

Noa was charged on Friday with three counts of criminal threats, a count of burglary, two counts of vandalism, a count of inflicting injury on an elder adult and attempted burglary, all felonies, as well as three misdemeanor counts of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon.

Noa pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at her arraignment Monday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. She is next due in court April 25 for a pretrial hearing in the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

