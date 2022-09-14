Anaheim man charged with human trafficking, sex crimes against minors

An Orange County man was charged with human trafficking and multiple sex crimes against minors.

David Maldonado, 36, of Anaheim, pled not guilty to charges of human trafficking, child luring, oral copulation, and sexual intercourse against two minors.

He is being held on $200,000 bail, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the DA’s office, Maldonado was previously convicted of a serious felony "strike" under California’s Three-Strikes sentencing law.

They say the charges against him are the result of an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office, the Southern California High Tech Task Force, and the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.