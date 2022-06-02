Amazon’s largest warehouse is coming to the Inland Empire

article

Amazon is opening one of its largest warehouses in the Inland Empire.

The facility, located at the Merrill Commerce Center in Ontario, will be completed in 2024. The facility is over 800,000 sq. ft. and the total square footage is over 4 million sq. ft., making it one of their largest buildings.

It will employ over 1,500 people.

Amazon officials say the company has invested more than $19.3 billion in the Inland Empire and $81 billion in California since 2010.

According to a recent company report, Amazon created over 40,000 jobs in the Inland Empire and Amazon’s investments in the region led to the contribution of more than $15.4 billion to the economy over the last decade.

Paul Granillo, President and CEO of Inland Economic Partnership, says Amazon’s investment in the Inland Empire helped the region become a ‘national leader in the goods movement industry’.

"The more than 40,000 jobs created by Amazon, allowed the Inland Empire to weather the economic downturn better than our neighboring counties. More importantly, it provides our residents with local employment opportunities negating the need for multi-hour daily commutes. These efforts, provide economic opportunity now but also position our region for the future," Granillo said in a statement.

Amazon is also opening a fulfilment center in Victorville and Ontario. Each location will employ over 1,000 people.