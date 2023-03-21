Amanda Bynes commended for calling 911 herself amid 'psychotic episode'

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, help is available. Free and confidential emotional support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the crisis help line at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

LOS ANGELES - Actress Amanda Bynes is being applauded on social media for her proactive attempt to get help a day after she called 911 on herself and was taken to a hospital where she was placed on a psychiatric hold.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Bynes flagged down a car in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning, where she was reportedly in the street naked and told the driver she was "coming down from a psychotic episode."

The LAPD said it noted Bynes appeared to be "suffering from a mental illness" based on her statements and was then taken to the hospital where she remains on a psychiatric hold, which is typically a 72-hour period but can be extended, the LAPD said.

Amanda Bynes is seen on August 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Following the news of her hospitalization, people were quick to defend the former Nickelodeon star's actions, commending her for actively seeking help.

"She actively sought help during a crisis and successfully got herself to safety by dialing 911. That's hard and deserves our respect, not diminishment," one person commented."

"Amanda recognized that she needed help. SHE was the one who made the 911 call to help herself. Please be mindful how you frame stories. Knowing that she understood she needed help and actively sought it is very important. Don't take that away from her," another chimed in.

"It’s incredible that she was able to do this herself. Very proud of her and hoping she has a fantastic, safe recovery. You got this girl," someone else said.

"As someone who has been on a psychiatric hold and has been to a psych hospital.....to realize you're having an episode, asking for help, and calling 911 YOURSELF is a HUGE step into getting the help you need," one more agreed. "Im hoping that she gets better and that her mental health will heal," another said.

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the Hollywood Film Festival's Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Bynes was notably absent at the '90s Con event in Hartford, Connecticut over the weekend, where she was scheduled to appear. That's 4 Entertainment, the organization behind '90s Con, reported Bynes was forced to miss the event due to an "unknown illness."

Her former "All That" co-star Kel Mitchell said he was "praying for her" in part.

According to TMZ, Bynes' parents are "taking comfort" in the fact that she was able to get herself help and are "deeply concerned," but are not considering another conservatorship for Bynes at this time.

Bynes has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since her years-long conservatorship was terminated last March. The decision came after the actress filed for her conservatorship to end in late February.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013. The decision by a judge gave her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her finances among other things.

The legal move followed a series of public events that ended with Bynes being hospitalized after allegedly starting a small fire in a driveway, according to Page Six .

Amanda Bynes is seen at LAX on October 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Bynes had previously received treatment in several rehabilitation centers. The actress graduated with an associate's degree from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

FOX News contributed to this report.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, help is available. Free and confidential emotional support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the crisis help line at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).