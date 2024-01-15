Man injured during shooting near Alameda Swap Meet
LOS ANGELES - A man was injured during a shooting at the Alameda Swap Meet in Vernon.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of S. Alameda St. after receiving reports of shots fired.
They say the victim, a man in his 20's, was injured. His condition is not known.
The suspects are said to be a male Hispanic wearing a ski mask and gray sweatshirt, and a female Hispanic wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Images from SkyFOX showed several patrol units in the area along with an ambulance nearby. It is unclear if the swap meet was evacuated or not.
This is a developing story, check back for updates