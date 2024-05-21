Construction continues on Agoura Hills wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway

Crews continue to work on what's being touted as the world's largest wildlife crossing being built right here in Southern California.

Over the past five weeks, construction crews have completed the installation of 82 massive girders that will support the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, officials said Tuesday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway remain closed between Cheseboro and Liberty Canyon roads 11 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday as construction continues. Next, crews will remove the large crane used to install the girders over each side of the freeway.

All northbound lanes will remain open. No additional overnight closures in the area are immediately planned, officials said.

The crossing will operate as a bridge for animals going over the freeway. The highway separates the Santa Monica Mountains to the south from the Simi Hills and Santa Susana Mountains to the north, which are home to many species.

The overpass is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on one of the most congested highways in North America, decreasing the significant danger posed to people and vehicles by crossing animals.

Construction on the wildlife crossing is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.

City News Service contributed to this report.