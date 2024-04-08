101 Freeway to close overnight for weeks while crews build wildlife crossing

Portions of the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills will soon be closed overnight for several weeks, as crews work to build a highly-anticipated wildlife crossing.

Crews will be working overnight between Chesebro Road and Liberty Canyon Road to continue construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. The closures begin the night of April 15.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will be a bridge for animals going over the freeway, just west of Liberty Canyon Road. Caltrans says the crossing will be the largest in the nation. The highway separates the Santa Monica Mountains to the south from the Simi Hills and Santa Susana Mountains to the north, which are home to many species.

"US-101 is a formidable and virtually impenetrable barrier for many wildlife species including mountain lions, bobcats, gray foxes, coyotes and mule deer that inhabit and travel between these two mountain ranges," according to Caltrans. "In particular, mammals with large home ranges such as mountain lions and bobcats need large, connected habitats to hunt, breed and thrive."

The closures will start with the southbound lanes. The lanes will close nightly at 11:59 p.m., starting on April 15, and reopen at 5 a.m. the following morning. The construction is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Caltrans' suggested detour involves taking Chesebro Road to Agoura Road, and get back on the 101 at Liberty Canyon Road.

Once work on that side of the freeway is complete, crews will start closing the northbound lanes nightly.

That detour recommends getting off at Liberty Canyon Road, then taking Agoura Road to reenter the 101 at Chesboro Road.

But these detours are for those who are traveling locally. In order to avoid construction related slowdowns in the area, Caltrans is also suggesting a detour by taking State Routes 23 and 118 to Interstate 405.

Caltrans is also hosting a community meeting in Agoura Hills to answer questions from the community about the construction. That meeting will be on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Agoura Hills City Hall.

The wildlife crossing is expected to be completed around the end of 2025 or early 2026.