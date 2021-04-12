ABC Unified elementary, middle school students returns to in-person classes

Elementary and middle school students in the ABC Unified School District who selected to return to in-person instruction will return to the classroom on Monday.

Through the ABC Simultaneous Hybrid program, families could send students back to in-person instruction or remain in a virtual learning environment.

Students returning to schools will be in-person for two days each and will stay with the same cohort of students at school.

"Our hybrid program is really intended to bring our students back safely and to make sure that we’re following COVID procedures," said Principal Tuesday Stoffers, Tetzlaff Middle School.

Stoffers said that among the changes students will see when they return to campus is mandatory temperature checks, masks and 6-feet of social distancing.

"While in the classroom, they will be seated with a 6-foot distance between each desk, and the desks do have a plastic shield on them as well as the teacher’s desk has the plastic shield," she explained.

Students will also notice directional markings in the hallways to keep foot traffic moving in the same direction.

All high school students will return using the Simultaneous Hybrid program on April 26.