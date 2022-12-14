A dozen migrants rescued off coast of Orange County

A dozen migrants were rescued off the northern coast of Sunset Beach by the United States Coast Guard Tuesday.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, seven men and five women were rescued after the boat they were in was spotted lifeguards.

All the boat's occupants were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office.

According to authorities, the occupants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen.

The Huntington Beach Police Department assisted the Coast Guard in the rescue.