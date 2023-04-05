California 7-year-old last seen outside grandfather's house in Central LA reported missing

A massive search is underway to find a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Arlington Heights neighborhood in Central Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Derek Clay was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday playing in the courtyard of an apartment complex located on Crenshaw and Pico boulevards where he lives with his grandfather and brother.

Derek is currently on spring break and often plays in the courtyard alone, but this time, he did not return home and was reported missing around 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said Derek has been living with his grandfather over the past six months, along with his teenage brother. The grandfather has custody of the children and said the boys’ parents are not currently involved.

The missing boy’s grandfather spoke to FOX 11’s Chelsea Edwards off-camera. He explained the boys’ mother has been in and out of their lives.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lopez said in an update that officers located his mother and are speaking with her to determine if she knows anything about his whereabouts.

The LAPD used bloodhounds during the search overnight but were unable to locate him.

Derek is a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands at about five feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweater, dark pants, and blue shoes.

Police say there is no reason to believe he ran away and are asking the community to come together and help find the little boy.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is urged to call 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit tips online.