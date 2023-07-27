6th bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

A sixth bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The newest bus arrived in downtown Los Angeles just before 9 a.m., according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA). Officials said the bus left Brownsville, Texas Wednesday morning.

An estimated 36 migrants - 23 adults and 13 children ranging from 2 to 17-years-old - were on board. They are from countries including Honduras, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela.

After the bus arrived at Union Station, the migrants were taken to the welcoming center for intake and wellness checks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan," said Zach Seidl, Deputy Mayor of Communications and Spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass.

Migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles by bus for the first time back in June, then again over the 4th of July holiday weekend, and this newest bus will be the fourth in less than two weeks.

The migrants were bused in from the Texas-Mexico border and Texas Governor Greg Abbott has claimed credit for it, citing LA as a sanctuary city.

According to Abbott's office, Texas has been chartering buses to take migrants from Texas to locations including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia, and most recently adding Denver to the list of destinations. Since beginning the busing effort last spring, thousands of migrants have been shipped out of Texas to "these self-declared sanctuary cities," according to Abbott's office.