Third bus of migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

Another bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, officials with the mayor's office confirmed to FOX 11.

The third bus, containing 35 migrants, arrived at Union Station around 12:40 p.m.

"The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan," said Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass.

Migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles by bus for the first time back in June, then again over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of immigrant rights, immigration legal services providers, and faith organizations responded Thursday to the arrival of the asylum-seekers sent from Brownsville, Texas, offering them limited support services, including food, clothing, and legal immigration consultations upon arrival and facilitating family reunions with loved ones residing in the region.

The migrants were bused in from the Texas-Mexico border and Texas Governor Greg Abbott has claimed credit for it, citing LA as a sanctuary city.

According to Abbott's office, Texas has been charting buses to take migrants from Texas to locations including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia, and most recently adding Denver to the list of destinations. Since beginning the busing effort last spring, more than 21,600 migrants have been shipped out of Texas to "these self-declared sanctuary cities," according to Abbott's office.