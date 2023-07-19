4th wave of buses carrying migrants arrive in Los Angeles

Yet another wave of buses carrying migrants has arrived in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, a bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in downtown Los Angeles, marking at least the fourth time this has happened.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office confirmed the bus was from Texas.

FOX 11's crews captured the moments where families made their way to St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown as they all endured the long bus ride from Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has previously claimed credit for sending the buses to California, citing LA as a sanctuary city.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE