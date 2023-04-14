Firefighter hurt, evacuation orders issued in Coachella Valley fire

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a wind-driven fire in the Coachella Valley, dubbed the "62nd Fire."

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the unincorporated Thermal community, located about 25 miles south of Palm Springs. Crews worked through the night and by Friday morning, firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread and the fire was contained to 27 acres.

Fire authorities said a firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting the flames and evacuation orders remain in place for some residents in the area.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders remain in place in the following areas:

South of Ave 62

East of Monroe Avenue

West of Van Buren Street

North of Ave 63

An evacuation center was set up at Desert Mirage High School located at 86150 Avenue 66.