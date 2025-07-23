Former Dodger Adrián González opens pizza restaurant in West LA

The Brief Retired LA Dodger, Adrián González co-owns a new restaurant that opened in the Sawtelle neighborhood. Fans may remember him by his nickname "El Titán." He is now the co-owner of two new restaurant concepts.



Former Los Angeles Dodger, Adrián González, known as "El Titán," launched a new pizza concept called "Slizeria Pizza" in West LA along Olympic Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Since its opening on Monday, Slizeria has received great feedback about its combo deal, which is two slices and a drink for under $10. It offers affordable pizza by the slice and whole pies made with quality, scratch-made ingredients. Guests can choose from 12 different pizzas available by slice every day.

González co-owns the restaurant with Jay Mendoza.

What they're saying:

González said every pizza starts with their in-house-made dough, house-prepared sauces, and fresh toppings, including grilled chicken they cook themselves.

In addition, they also offer gluten-free and vegan options.

"Our goal is to make great pizza accessible to everyone,"González said. "Slizeria is about more than just food, it’s about bringing the community together with flavors people love."

What's next:

González is now the co-owner of two new restaurant concepts launching side by side in West LA, Slizeria Pizza and Tres Dos Tres, which will be opening in 3–5 weeks.

Tres Dos Tres is a fast-casual Mexican spot where guests can build their own authentic Mexican plates using high-quality ingredients rooted in Adrian’s heritage.

