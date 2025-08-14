Expand / Collapse search

5 injured after stolen car pursuit ends in fiery crash in LA

Published  August 14, 2025 6:57am PDT
    • Five people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision in the Rancho Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.
    • Four of the victims have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
    • The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase ended in a fiery crash in Los Angeles that left five people injured. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, LA County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen vehicle that ended when the car crashed into other vehicles in the 2900 block of South Overland in the Rancho Park neighborhood. 

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries and one other person with minor injuries was treated at the scene. 

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the collision. 

No other information was immediately available. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

