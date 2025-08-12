LA police chase suspect ditches car after sideswiping innocent drivers

The search is on for the suspect who led a high-speed police chase across the San Fernando Valley.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – inside a possible stolen car – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Tuesday, August 12.

At one point during the chase, the suspect sideswiped a nearby SUV in the Hollywood Hills area. The driver of the other car did not appear hurt. Over the course of the pursuit, the suspect drove through parts of Studio City, Hollywood Hills and Van Nuys before ditching the car in Pacoima.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify where the car may have been stolen from.

As of 8 p.m., officials have not made announcements regarding an arrest from the Aug. 12 police chase.

