Glendale high-speed police chase ends in violent crash

A high-speed police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash early Thursday morning in Glendale, ejecting at least one person from the car and sending four people to the hospital. Authorities are now investigating whether the suspects are connected to a nearby smoke shop burglary reported minutes earlier.

What we know:

Officials said Glendale Police Department officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday, following a burglary call at a smoke shop near Glenoaks Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The suspect vehicle fled and led officers on a high-speed pursuit through surface streets.

The chase ended in a violent crash on the 300 block of North Jackson Street, near East Lexington Drive. The vehicle slammed into several parked cars, ejecting at least one of the four people inside.

The Glendale Fire Department responded to the scene and transported all four individuals to local trauma centers. According to LA County Fire, the person ejected from the vehicle is in critical condition. A second patient suffered facial trauma and was listed in moderate condition. A third person sustained moderate to severe injuries. The fourth individual was found about a block away and also transported to the hospital for injuries.

What we don't know:

Glendale police are still investigating whether the people involved in the pursuit and crash are connected to the earlier burglary at the smoke shop.

What they're saying:

Glendale police confirmed that the incident was a traffic collision involving a stolen car. Officers stated the pursuit began after an attempted traffic stop and ended violently just over a mile from the original crime scene.