LA minibike chase ends on 110 Freeway after suspect runs out of gas

The Brief Gardena police officers initiated the pursuit of a minibike rider late Tuesday night. The suspect then led authorities on freeways and surface streets in the Harbor Gateway area. It all concluded once the minibike ran out of gas.



Los Angeles drivers couldn't help but do a double-take when they saw police pursuing a man on a minibike in the Harbor Gateway area.

What we know:

The police chase started just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Gardena. Officers from the Gardena Police Department attempted to pull the suspect over, but he did not comply, and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect led officers onto the freeway and surface streets, going in the wrong direction. Eventually, he decided to travel the correct way on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. At this point, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

Video from the scene showed the pursuit coming to an end once the suspect's minibike ran out of gas near the 190th Street exit.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect was arrested and booked for felony evading.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities.