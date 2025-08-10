LA car chase suspects accused of carjacking 3 vehicles, including big rig on live TV

An hour-long Los Angeles County police chase took multiple bizarre turns as two suspects were accused of carjacking at least three vehicles, including a big rig on live TV on the 5 Freeway.

What we know:

On Sunday night, the two suspects led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase. The suspects were inside a dark-colored pickup truck – also allegedly stolen – before pinning other cars to see if they could break in. At one point during the chase, the suspects tried to break into two different cars. Both attempts failed, but shortly after, the two suspects cornered a white big rig and then carjacked the massive vehicle before taking off on the 5 Freeway near Sylmar.

A little after 11:30 p.m., the suspects ditched the big rig in downtown Los Angeles and then jumped into a third vehicle – a white pickup truck – before taking off to Boyle Heights.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Sylmar, Santa Clarita, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Echo Park, downtown Los Angeles, Westlake and Boyle Heights.

What we don't know:

As of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, no arrests had been announced in connection to the hour-long police chase.

Officials did not say where the first pickup truck may have been stolen from. It is unknown which company is affiliated with the stolen white big rig. There were no announcements on what ended up happening to the third carjacking victim.