405-N Freeway delays, heavy traffic after crash leaves left fast track lane completely blocked

A car accident leaves the left fast track lane blocked on the 405 Freeway moving northbound on Saturday, Dec 16, near Huntington Beach.

As of approximately 12:30 p.m., only the right main lane is available.

The accident was reported just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

The crash occurred at the center divider on the 405 North Freeway at Westminster Ave (Exit 19). Traffic is stopped and gridlocked at this time, backed up to Warner Ave (Exit 15).

Expect delays of up to 1 hour. Taking Exit Warner West onto Bolsa Chica North is one alternate route to avoid the traffic congestion.

