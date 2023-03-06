4 wanted in man's alleged hate crime beating in LA

article

The search is underway for four suspects wanted in connection with the alleged hate crime beating of a man in Los Angeles.

The incident happened Feb. 26 around 7:10 p.m. on the MTA train platform at the Wilshire/Western Station located at 3775 Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the four suspects approached the victim as he was waiting for the train, then began punching him in the face to the point where he lost consciousness. The suspects continued to punch and kick the victim even as he began to regain consciousness, authorities said. One of the suspects made a derogatory comment to the victim, "targeting the victim's ethnic background" before he was assaulted, according to authorities.

The four suspects are described as men in their early 20s, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.