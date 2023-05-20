4 injured in shooting outside Westlake high-rise

Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning outside a high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victims were standing in front of a structure in the 1000 block Ingraham Street, near Wilshire Boulevard and the Harbor (110) Freeway, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Bureau.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 1:59 a.m. and rushed the four victims to a hospital, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"They were discovered at different places," Humphrey said. "I can't confirm if they were shot."

Humphrey said all four victims were expected to survive.

According to police, the shooting followed an argument between two groups. Multiple suspects, including the shooter, fled in a white BMW.