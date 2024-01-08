Expand / Collapse search

Abandoned 35-foot boat washes ashore Los Angeles beach

Playa del Rey
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a 35-foot boat washed ashore a Los Angeles beach over the weekend. 

The abandoned boat was discovered by Los Angeles County lifeguards around 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Dockweiler Beach in LA's Playa del Rey neighborhood.

According to officials, the vessel matched the description of a boat that was anchored and abandoned outside the surfline days beforehand. 

Authorities are investigating after a 35-foot boat washed ashore Dockweiler Beach over the weekend. / LA County Lifeguards

Right now authorities are working to locate the owner and coordinate removing the boat. 

People are advised to avoid the area until the boat is removed.