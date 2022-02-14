3 LAPD officers seriously injured following crash on 110 Freeway

Three Los Angeles police officers who were assigned to patrolling post-Super Bowl festivities in downtown LA were hospitalized following a crash on the 110 Freeway overnight.

RELATED: Dispersal orders issued in downtown and East Los Angeles intersections after Rams championship

The crash was reported around 2:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 10 Freeway interchange.

The officers work for LAPD’s Harbor Division and were assigned to the downtown LA area after it became rowdy following the LA Rams Super Bowl LVI victory. They were on their way to their home base when the crash occurred, officials said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect who hit the officers’ patrol car led other officers on a brief foot chase. The male suspect, along with two women who were in the vehicle, were all taken into custody.

The conditions of the officers are currently unknown.

The LAPD and California Highway Patrol are investigating.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



