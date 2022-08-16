3 injured in Wilmington shooting; police searching for suspects

article

Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles, and police are searching for suspects.

Calls came in for a shooting in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College, the Los Angeles Police Department said. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered three people who'd suffered gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman. All three people were transferred to the hospital in "moderate" condition according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's not immediately clear what led to the shooting, and police did not provide any descriptions of potential suspects.

City News Service contributed to this report.

