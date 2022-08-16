20-year-old shot and killed in Santa Ana

A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street.

According to authorities, the victim, identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana, was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspect information has been released.

Officials are urging any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.