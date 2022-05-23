3 children hit by car containing 'incendiary devices' outside elementary school

Three children were struck by a car outside an elementary school in Santa Ana Monday, according to police.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the three children were on a sidewalk outside Taft Elementary school, when a driver drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting them. The children were all taken to the hospital, and according to police are currently in stable condition.

Police later discovered that the driver of the vehicle had trespassed on school grounds earlier in the day, and was escorted off campus shortly before the collision.

Officials say that when officers searched the suspect's vehicle, they found a "suspicious incendiary device," and that when the Orange County Bomb Squad arrived, they found three more such devices.

Santa Ana Police, the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Santa Ana Unified School District are still investigating what happened.