LAPD officer involved in crash on 405 Freeway in West LA
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles police officer was involved in a crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.
According to the California Highway Patrol, who is helping with the investigation, the LAPD officer crashed while riding a motorcycle in the southbound lanes near the Wilshire Boulevard exit Friday afternoon.
Officials did not specify the severity of LAPD officer's injuries. A fire truck was at the scene when SkyFOX was over the crash.
As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the crash is unknown.
