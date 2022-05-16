2 killed in crash with big rig on 210 Freeway

Two people were killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Tujunga area Monday.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 5:25 p.m. on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, though it was not immediately clear which vehicle they were in, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The number 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound Foothill Freeway were closed for at least an hour after the collision as authorities investigated.