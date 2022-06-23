3 arrested in Encino home invasion robbery: LAPD

Three people were arrested shortly after a home invasion robbery occurred in the early morning hours in Encino on Wednesday, police said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department received a radio call after a woman contacted police, but they became disconnected during the middle of the call.

The victims told investigators that multiple suspects forced entry into their home in the 17900 block of Valley Vista Boulevard by prying open a back window. Once the suspects were inside, two of the suspects robbed them at gunpoint. During the home invasion robbery, the suspects stole cash, a watch and a cell phone from the victims.

When LAPD officers arrived at the scene, they saw multiple suspects wearing dark clothing and masks leaving the home. Officers quickly set up a perimeter in the area and used K-9 units to help search for the suspects.

The K-9 search was successful and three suspects were arrested. In addition, the stolen property was returned to the victims.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Maliek Villafranco, 29-year-old Darion Abbott, and 25-year-old Jajuan Young, who are all of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact LAPD Detective Dunlop at 818-374-7730. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

