25 people displaced following East Hollywood fire

Around 25 people have been displaced following a residential building fire in East Hollywood Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than two dozen firefighters responded to the fire at the 9,300-square-foot, two-story commercial-to-residential converted building located at 5287 W. Sunset Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m.

The fire had spread to both floors, but firefighters were able to contain the fire within half an hour, officials said.

According to the LAFD, several of the 60 residents were evaluated at the scene for possible smoke exposure but no one was hospitalized.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The displaced tenants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.