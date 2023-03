LA Marathon road closures: Where to avoid this Sunday

It’s a big weekend for the city of Los Angeles.

Thousands of runners will be hitting the streets Sunday, March 19 for the 38th annual LA Marathon. For non-runners, staying home is a good plan of action to avoid the headache of the numerous road closures from downtown to West LA.

A full list of road closures can be found below.

LA Marathon course street closures

Elysian Park Ave: Between Dodger Stadium and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m.–9 a.m.

Sunset Blvd: Between Park Ave. and Figueroa St. from 4 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

Cesar Chavez Ave: Between Bunker Hill and Alameda St from 4 a.m.–9:30 a.m.

Broadway: Between Cesar Chavez Ave and Alpine St from 4 a.m. –9:35 a.m.

Alpine St: Between Hill St and Alameda St from 4 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.

Spring St: Between College St and 1st St from 4 a.m.–9:35 a.m.

1st St: Between Hope St and San Pedro St from 4 a.m. –9:50 a.m.

4th St: Between Los Angeles St and Main St from 4 a.m.– 9:50 a.m.

Main St: Between 5th St and Temple St from 4 a.m.– 9:50 a.m.

3rd St: Between San Pedro St and Hill St from 4 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Hill St: Between 4th St and Temple St from 4 a.m.–9:50 a.m.

1st St: Between San Pedro St and Hope St from 4 a.m. –10:05 a.m.

Grand Ave: Between Cesar Chavez Ave and 2nd St from 4 a.m.–10:05 a.m.

Temple St: Between Alameda St and Glendale Blvd from 4 a.m. –10:20 a.m.

Edgeware Rd: Between Temple St and Boston St from 4 a.m.–10:20 a.m.

Bellevue Ave: Between Sunset Blvd and Glendale Blvd from 4 a.m.–10:20 a.m.

Glendale Blvd: Between Temple St and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m.–10:40 a.m.

Sunset Blvd: Between Echo Park Ave and Virgil Ave from 4 a.m. –11:10 a.m.

Hollywood Blvd: Between Hillhurst Ave and La Brea Ave from 4 a.m.– noon

Orange Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m.–noon

Sunset Blvd: Between Highland Ave and Doheny Dr from 5 a.m. –12:45 p.m.

San Vicente Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Melrose Ave from 5 a.m. –1 p.m.

Santa Monica Blvd: Between La Cienega Blvd and Sierra Dr from 5 a.m.–1 p.m.

Doheny Dr: Between Nemo St and Wilshire Blvd from 5 a.m.–1 p.m.

Burton Way: Between Robertson Blvd and Rexford Dr from 5 a.m.– 1 p.m.

S Santa Monica Blvd: Between Rexford Dr and Moreno Blvd from 5 a.m–1 p.m.

Rodeo Dr: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Wilshire Blvd from 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wilshire Blvd: Between Beverly Dr and Santa Monica Blvd from 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Santa Monica Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Sepulveda Blvd from 5 a.m.–1:50 p.m.

Sepulveda Blvd: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Wilshire Blvd from 5 a.m. –2:04 p.m

Wilshire Blvd (westbound): Between Sepulveda Blvd and Barrington Ave from 5 a.m. –2:20pm

San Vicente Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Saltair Ave from 5 a.m. –5 p.m.

Ave of the Stars: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Constellation from 8 a.m. (Sat)– 8 p.m. (Sun)

Santa Monica Blvd (EB lanes): Between Ave of the Stars and Century Park East from 9 a.m. (Sat)–6 p.m. (Sun)

Century Park East: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Constellation from 8 a.m. (Sat)– 8 p.m. (Sun)

Century Park East: Between Constellation and Olympic from 3 a.m.–8 p.m.

Local access only

Elysian Park, Downtown, Echo Park, Silver Lake

Stadium Way: Between Scott Ave and Chavez Ravine Pl from 4 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Douglas St: Between Sunset Blvd and Elysian Park Dr from 4 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Sutherland/Quintero: Between Sunset Blvd and Macbeth St from 4 a.m.–9 a.m.

Figueroa St: Between Alpine St and 2nd St from 4 a.m.–10:05 a.m.

Hill St: Between Ord St and Cesar Chavez Ave from 4 a.m.–10:05 a.m.

Ord St: Between Hill St and Alameda St from 4 a.m. –9:35 a.m.

Temple St: Between Los Angeles St and Spring St from 4 a.m.–9:50 a.m.

3rd St: Between San Pedro St and Los Angeles St from 4 a.m. –9:50 a.m.

Broadway: Between Temple St and 2nd St from 4 a.m.–10:05 a.m.

Hope St: Between Temple St and 1st St from 4 a.m. –10:05 a.m.

Dewap Rd: Between Temple St and 1st St from 4 a.m. –10:05 a.m.

Beaudry Ave: Between Sunset Blvd and 1st St from 4 a.m.–10:05 a.m.

Alvarado St: Between Glendale Blvd and Temple St from 4 a.m.–10:40 a.m.

Griffith Park Blvd: Between Effie St and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m.–10:55 a.m.

Santa Monica Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Hoover St/Myra Ave from 4 a.m.–10:55 a.m.

Fountain Ave: Between Myra Ave and Virgil Ave from 4 a.m.–10:55 a.m.

Hollywood

Hillhurst Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Hollywood Blvd from 4 a.m.–11:10 a.m.

Vermont Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m. –11:10 a.m.

Normandie Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m.–11:25 a.m.

Western Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m.–11:25 a.m.

Wilton Pl: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m. –11:25 a.m.

Gower St: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m.–11:40 a.m.

Vine St: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m. –11:40 a.m.

Cahuenga Blvd: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m. –11:40 a.m.

Highland Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m. –noon

La Brea Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and De Longpre Ave from 4 a.m. –noon

West Hollywood

Fairfax Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 4 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Laurel Canyon Blvd: Between Hollywood Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5 a.m. –12:30 p.m.

La Cienega Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills

Alden Dr: Between Oakhurst Dr and Doheny Dr from 5 a.m. –1 p.m.

3rd St: Between Oakhurst Dr and Robertson Blvd from 5 a.m. –1 p.m.

West LA

Barrington Ave: Between Montana Ave and Dorothy St from 5 a.m.–2:40 p.m.

Montana Ave: Between Bringham Ave and Bundry Dr from 5 a.m.–2:55 p.m.

Bundy Dr: Between Dunoon Ln and Montana Ave from 5 a.m. –2:55 p.m.

Beverly Glen Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5 a.m.– 1:50 p.m.

Westwood Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5 a.m. –2:05 p.m.

Massachusetts Ave: Between Sepulveda Blvd and Cotner Ave from 5 a.m.–2:20 p.m.

Ohio Ave: Between Sepulveda Blvd and Cotner Ave from 5 a.m. –2:20 p.m.

Freeway ramp closures

Northbound 110: Hill St/Stadium Way ramp from 3 a.m. –9:35 a.m.

Northbound 110: 110 NB to 101 SB/Temple St ramp from 3:10 a.m.–9:42 a.m.

Southbound 110: Hill St ramp from 3 a.m. –9:35 a.m.

Southbound 110: Stadium Way ramp from 3 a.m.–9:35 a.m.

Southbound 110: Sunset Blvd ramp from 3 a.m. –9:20 a.m.

Southbound 101: Temple St ramp from 3 a.m. –10:05 a.m.

Southbound 101: Broadway ramp from 3 a.m.–10:05 a.m.

Northbound 101: Spring St ramp from 3 a.m.–9:50 a.m.

Northbound 101: Grand Ave ramp from 3 a.m. –10:05 a.m.

Northbound 101: Echo Park Ave/Glendale Blvd ramp from 4 a.m.–10:20 a.m.

Northbound 101: Hollywood Blvd ramp from 3:55 a.m. –11:40 a.m.

Northbound 101: Gower St (left turn lane) ramp from 3:55 a.m.–11:18 a.m.

Northbound 101: Highland Blvd ramp from 4 a.m.–noon

Southbound 101: Highland Blvd ramp from 4:05 a.m.–11:44 a.m.

Southbound 101: Vine St (right turn lane) ramp from 3:55 a.m.–11:18 a.m.

Southbound 101: Gower St (right turn lane) ramp from 3:55 a.m.–11:18 a.m.

Southbound 101: Hollywood Blvd ramp from 3:55 a.m.–11:18 a.m.

Southbound 405: Santa Monica Blvd (left lane) ramp from 4:45 a.m. –2:50 p.m.

Southbound 405: Wilshire Blvd EB ramp from 4:45 a.m.–3 p.m.

Southbound 405: Wilshire Blvd WB ramp from 4:45 a.m.–3 p.m.