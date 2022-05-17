Gift cards worth $20,000 stolen from Sam's Club locations across SoCal

The search for three suspects in connection with the theft of $20,000 worth of Sam's Club gift cards across Southern California.

According to police, video footage appears to show a male suspect stealing a woman's wallet at an Albertson's off Ontario on May 13.

That same day, surveillance photos show two female suspects using the stolen credit and debit cards from the victim's wallet to make purchases at various Sam's Club locations in Chino, Corona, and El Monte.

Authorities said the suspects used self-checkout to purchase $20,000 worth of gift cards.

The female suspects were last seen leaving the Sam's Club stores in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.