2 men killed in parking structure near Disneyland

Two men who were fatally injured at Anaheim's GardenWalk shopping district over the weekend were identified Monday, and police sought the public's help in solving the crime.

Officers went to a parking structure in the 300 block of West Katella Avenue just west of Disneyland about 2 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Jon McClintock of the Anaheim Police Department.

"Officers were dispatched to the structure after a large fight and shooting were reported," McClintock said in a statement Monday morning. "Officers located 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Lenin was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, Arizona, was located in a different part of the structure suffering from blunt force trauma. Arvayo was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

SUGGESTED: Man set on fire in San Bernardino County; homicide investigation underway

No arrests have been reported, and the investigation into the homicides was continuing, McClintock said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 714-321-3669. Tipsters may also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.