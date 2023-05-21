Man set on fire in San Bernardino County; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in San Bernardino County after a man was found dead in Victorville, according to authorities.

The man's body, which authorities said was set on fire, was found Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. in front of a vacant building in the 16700 block of 7th Street. His identity was not released.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Robert Patty of Victorville, was arrested for murder and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.