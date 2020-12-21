Expand / Collapse search
2 LA Chargers stars earn 2021 Pro Bowl nods

By KJ Hiramoto
LOS ANGELES - Two Los Angeles Chargers stars were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl on Monday night.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa both earned the Pro Bowl nod, according to the league's announcement Monday.

This will be Allen's fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl nod while Bosa will be named to his third Pro Bowl.

To the chagrin of Chargers fans, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert appears to have gotten snubbed from the exclusive list. 

This season, the Pro Bowl itself will take place virtually via EA Sports' Madden NFL 21 due to the in-person game being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

