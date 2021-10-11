2 killed in fiery North Hollywood crash

Two men were killed Monday morning when a vehicle crashed into a palm tree and caught fire in North Hollywood.

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. at Vineland Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

The vehicle was on fire when firefighters arrived, Humphrey said. Firefighters discovered two people inside the vehicle when they put out the flames.

The driver and passenger were men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver was northbound on Vineland Avenue and crossed into southbound lanes before crashing into the palm tree, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

