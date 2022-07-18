2 killed in fiery Irvine crash, second driver arrested for DUI

Two people are dead and one person has been arrested after a fiery crash in Irvine Sunday, according to officials.

Jack Varganagl, 20, of Irvine was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and is the lone survivor of the crash, according to Irvine Police.

Orange County Fire officials were called to the intersection of Mountain Valley and Spring Valley in Irvine just after 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they say a Mini Cooper was completely engulfed in flames. Video taken from the scene captured the fireball.

The other car was identified as a Volkswagen Golf driven by Varganagl.

Fire crews worked to put out the car fire, but discovered the driver and passenger in the Mini Cooper had both died. Varganagl was transported to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he received in the crash, and was later arrested.

The two people killed in the crash have yet to be identified, as authorities are working to notify their families. Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. In addition to drugs, police believe speed may have also been a factor in the crash. Anyone with information on Sunday's crash is asked to contact Irvine Police at 949-724-7024.