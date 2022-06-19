Expand / Collapse search

Three hospitalized, two rescued from wrecked car after Reseda crash

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Reseda
FOX 11

Three injured in Reseda crash

Three people, two of whom had to be extracted from the car, were transported to a hospital after a multi-car crash in Reseda Sunday.

LOS ANGELES - Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition after a multi-car crash in Reseda Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash happened in the 6400 block of N. Corbin Avenue. When crews responded they found one vehicle on its side partially on the curb. Two people were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted to the car.

LAFD did not specify if the third victim in the crash was taken from the other car involved. All three have been taken to regional trauma centers.  