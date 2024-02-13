1 dead, another injured in Del Rey house fire

One person has died and another is hospitalized after a fire broke out at a vacant home in Del Rey Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the 4900 block of South Sycamore Drive at 6:14 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was earlier reported that two people were injured inside the home. Authorities later confirmed one of the two people had died at the scene, while the second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person's condition is unknown.

Firefighters worked to fully put out the flames in the single-story building in less than an hour, and prevented the flames from spreading to nearby brush.

Culver City firefighters assisted LAFD personnel at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.