At least two people were hurt in a three-vehicle collision involving two big rigs along the Sepulveda Pass.

The crash was reported just before 11:10 p.m. Monday near the Skirball Center in Brentwood on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway.

Firefighters found one of the trucks have overturned, causing debris to scatter on the freeway.

The conditions of the patients were unknown.