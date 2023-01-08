California storm: Evacuations ordered issued as Atmospheric River slams SoCal

More rain is soaking Southern California Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch for large parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.

Flood Watches / Warnings

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring, and you should take action immediately.

Flood Warnings:

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ventura County until midnight PST Tuesday.

Flood Watches:

The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.

It is also in effect in Orange County's coastal areas, inland areas including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

For the Inland Empire, a Flood Watch will go into effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Evacuations

Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, including all 15 zones of the Montecito Community, all Toro Canyon & Padaro Lane residents in the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District & all residents of Sycamore Canyon in the City of SB and Montecito (Evacuation Center is open at the Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara)

Evacuation Order for Serena Park area in Carpinteria (Evacuation Center at SBCC Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Rd.)

Evacuation Warning in effect through Tuesday for the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon area due to possible mud/debris flows

Evacuation Warning for Ventura Beach RV Resort, 800 W Main St, Ventura

Major Road Closures

Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive closed until further notice

Northbound 101 Fwy at SR-33 in Ventura closed in an effort to stop traffic coming into Santa Barbara County. The alternate route will be to take SR-126 to I-5.

Hwy-101 closed between SR-150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Blvd near Santa Barbara

Hwy 154 closed in both directions due to major rock slide

Northbound Hwy 101 closed at Mariposa due to "significant rockfall" in Gaviota

Hwy 192 closed due to several spots with running water

Sycamore Canyon around Westmont College in Montecito

Hwy 150 closed due to rock slide

SR-33 at mile marker 12 due to a rock slide

Drivers should expect flooding along sections of northbound 101 throughout Summerland and Montecito, with intermittent closures and on/off-ramp closures, authorities said.

School Closures

Authorities recommend schools close Tuesday to limit traffic of students and staff. Check with your local school districts to see if your school will be open or closed.

Airport Closures

The Santa Barbara Airport was closed on Monday due to flooding.

Attraction Closures

Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it will close Monday due to inclement weather.

State of Emergency

The weather has been so relentless, especially in Northern California, that President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California late Sunday night while he was visiting Mexico during the North American Leaders' Summit. He ordered federal assistance to supplement local efforts.

Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

According to the National Weather Service, the most precipitation is expected late Monday and into Tuesday.

Ventura County was hit by heavy rainfall early Monday, triggering a Flood Advisory in the area.

For the Inland Empire, the storm will hit its peak on Tuesday.

The weather service said guidance indicates "good confidence in a strong and powerful storm." Rainfall amounts were on track for 2-4 inches for the coast and valleys, and up to 4-8 inches in the mountains.

"Heaviest rain likely Mon afternoon-Tue. Impacts include urban and small stream flooding. possible mainstem river flooding & mud and debris flows in and around recent burn areas," the NWS tweeted Sunday. The weather service also warned of gales and high surf expected over the region through Tuesday.

Gusts of up to 65 mph were predicted for the Los Angeles County mountains Sunday night, and up to 70 mph Monday. The snow level could drop to 6,000 feet Tuesday.

The Antelope Valley was expected to see gusts up to 60 mph Sunday night and Monday.

Temperatures will stay cool throughout the week, with highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains and high desert.

Health officials did issue a cold weather alert for Lancaster and Mt. Wilson, where near-freezing or sub-freezing temperatures are expected. The alert will be in effect Tuesday through Friday in Lancaster, and Wednesday in Mt. Wilson, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Partly sunny skies will return Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain is possible next weekend, possibly as early as Friday night, according to the NWS.

CNS contributed to this report.