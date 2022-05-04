2 arrested for Beverly Hills home robbery

Two men were arrested in connection with a robbery at a Beverly Hills home, police announced Wednesday.

Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of North Camden Drive, between Santa Monica and Sunset boulevards, regarding an unknown trouble call, said Lt. Giovanni Trejo, the department's public information officer.

Investigating officers learned multiple suspects had entered the residence and forced the residents to give up their property, Trejo said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

One suspect — later identified as 42-year-old Anthony Chavez Avila of Lancaster — was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to the BHPD.

A second suspect was later identified as 34-year-old Charles Daniel Chiodo, and he was arrested by BHPD detectives and SWAT units at his Sylmar residence about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities also recovered evidence connecting Chiodo to the robbery.

Detectives are actively following up on leads and "are confident all suspects involved in the Camden robbery will be arrested in the near future," said Trejo, the Beverly Hills Police Department's public information officer.

Anyone with information about this robbery was asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.