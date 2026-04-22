OC mother charged after teen son’s illegal electric motorcycle crash critically injures veteran, 81

The Brief Tommi Jo Mejer, was charged with felony child endangerment after her son allegedly struck and critically injured an 81-year-old man while riding an illegal E-motorcycle. Prosecutors allege Mejer ignored previous police warnings about the vehicle—which is 16 times more powerful than a legal E-bike—and initially lied to investigators about owning it. The victim, beloved local teacher and Vietnam veteran Ed Ashman, remains in critical condition.



An Aliso Viejo mother faces over six years in prison after authorities say she allowed her 14-year-old son to operate a high-powered electric motorcycle that struck a veteran and substitute teacher in Lake Forest.

What we know:

The incident happened on April 16 just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive, close to El Toro High School.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the victim, 81-year-old Ed Ashman, was struck by a 14-year-old boy performing wheelies on a Surron Ultra Bee E-motorcycle.

The rider fled the scene, leaving Ashman—a retired Marine Corps captain—with critical injuries. According to the latest update, Ashman underwent surgery on April 19 and remains in critical condition.

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Investigators determined the vehicle was an electric motorcycle capable of 58 mph, requiring a license, registration, and insurance that the teen did not have, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Tommi Jo Mejer, the boy's mother, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony child endangerment and accessory after the fact.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors revealed Mejer had a 28-minute interaction with deputies in June 2025, where she was explicitly warned that the vehicle was illegal for her son and that she could face criminal charges if he continued to ride it.

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Following the crash, body-worn camera footage reportedly shows Mejer denying that she or her son owned such a vehicle.

What they're saying:

"Parents who buy their child an E-motorcycle and let them ride them illegally... are handing their children a loaded weapon – and those parents are going to be prosecuted," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "This 81-year-old man survived flying combat missions in Vietnam... and now he is clinging to life because a mother refused to parent her child."

"It's kind of sad that he has to like get injured this way from a stupid kid on a bike," said one El Toro High School student.

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What's next:

Mejer will return to court in October.

If convicted, she faces up to six years and eight months in prison.

What you can do:

The community has established a GoFundMe to support Ashman’s medical recovery.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident or other illegal E-motorcycle activity is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000 or provide anonymous tips via OC Crime Stoppers.