Ventura teen arrested after wild e-bike chase

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested by Ventura Police after fleeing on an illegal electric motorcycle through active community sports spaces and a school campus. The juvenile evaded motor officers by riding through occupied soccer fields and Buena High School, eventually abandoning his gear to hide in a pickup truck. The rider faces felony evading charges, his vehicle was impounded, and police issued a stern warning regarding parental liability for illegal e-moto operations.



A targeted traffic enforcement operation by the Ventura Police Department escalated into a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday, ending in the arrest of a 17-year-old who fled from officers on an illegal electric motorcycle through sports fields and a high school campus.

What we know:

Officers were conducting focused enforcement near the Ventura Aquatic Center following numerous neighborhood complaints about reckless e-bike and e-motorcycle riders, according to the Ventura Police Department.

That's when an officer spotted a teen riding an electric motorcycle across grass fields near the park entrance on Kimball Road.

Once the rider saw police, they took off immediately, cutting through soccer fields where children were actively playing, entered Highway 126 against traffic, and later tore through the campus of Buena High School while athletic teams were practicing, police said.

After a brief pursuit, officers discovered the abandoned e-moto, helmet, and clothing in an alleyway.

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Shortly after, they intercepted a white pickup truck leaving the area.

The 17-year-old rider was found attempting to hide inside the vehicle and was arrested.

The teen faces charges of felony evading, reckless riding, and operating an illegal electric motorcycle.

The vehicle has been impounded.

What we don't know:

The police department has not released the identity of the minor due to age protocols.

It's unclear if the driver of the white pickup truck will face charges for attempting to assist the teen in concealing himself from law enforcement.

What they're saying:

The Ventura Police Department issued a direct warning to families following the arrest, stating, "We remind parents and guardians that many electric motorcycles marketed to juveniles are not legal for operation on public roadways without the required registration, equipment, licensing, and insurance."

Officials added that parents "may be held criminally and/or civilly liable for knowingly allowing an unlicensed minor to operate a motor vehicle," and can be held financially responsible for any resulting injuries or property damage.

What you can do:

Parents and guardians should strictly verify the legal requirements of any high-powered electric bikes or motorcycles purchased for minors.

To operate legally on public streets, these vehicles typically require proper registration, safety equipment, insurance, and a licensed rider. Residents looking to report ongoing reckless riding in their neighborhoods can contact local traffic enforcement division tip lines.