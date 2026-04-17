14-year-old arrested after electric motorcycle hits 81-year-old man in OC

The Brief An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by an e-motorcycle in Lake Forest on Thursday. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy following a search warrant at a local residence. Investigators say the suspect was riding the bike recklessly before fleeing the scene.



A devastating collision in Lake Forest has left an elderly man fighting for his life and a teenager in custody.

The incident has raised immediate concerns regarding the use of high-powered e-bikes and motorcycles on city streets.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive.

That's where Orange County Sheriff's deputies found an 81-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Although initially reported as an e-bike, investigators clarified the vehicle was an electric motorcycle designed for off-highway use.

Following witness descriptions of reckless driving, authorities served a search warrant at a Lake Forest home and arrested a 14-year-old boy, who was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect.

It's unclear exactly how fast the electric motorcycle was traveling at the time of impact or if the vehicle had been illegally modified for street use.

The specific charges the teenager faces beyond his initial booking have not been made public.

What's next:

The Orange County Sheriff's Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is continuing to process evidence from the scene and the seized e-motorcycle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide tips via OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or through their website at ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.