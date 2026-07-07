Woman pleads guilty to murder in Ventura County's first fentanyl overdose case

The Brief Charity Faith Wiley of Reseda pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for selling a lethal mixture of fentanyl and xylazine that killed a Simi Valley man. The conviction marks the first murder conviction in Ventura County history stemming from a fentanyl overdose. Wiley faces 15 years to life in state prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2026.



Ventura County officials announced a historic legal milestone on Monday as a Los Angeles woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a fatal drug overdose.

The landmark conviction is the first time prosecutors in Ventura County have secured a murder plea from a fentanyl distribution case.

What we know:

Charity Faith Wiley, 40, of Reseda, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the overdose death of a Simi Valley man.

In addition to the murder charge, Wiley pleaded guilty to five other felonies involving drug possession, sales activity, gun possession, and money laundering.

Charity Faith Wiley / Ventura County District Attorney's Office

She also admitted to multiple aggravating factors, acknowledging that her criminal activities involved a high degree of planning, sophistication, or professionalism.

The case began on June 6, 2024, when investigators responded to an apparent overdose at a home in unincorporated Simi Valley.

SUGGESTED: $1.3M worth of stolen luxury vehicles discovered in SoCal vehicle theft crew operation

Toxicology reports later revealed a lethal combination of fentanyl—a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine—and the animal tranquilizer xylazine in the victim's system.

A specialized task force tracked the supply chain back to Wiley, leading to her arrest at her Reseda home on March 5, 2025.

Wiley remains held in custody without bail.

What we don't know:

The identity of the Simi Valley man who died has not been publicly released by authorities.

Details regarding the exact quantities of drugs, cash, or firearms seized during Wiley's 2025 arrest have not been disclosed.

What they're saying:

"Today's guilty plea sends a clear message that fentanyl dealers will be held accountable for the lives they destroy," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "This is the first murder conviction in Ventura County stemming from a fentanyl overdose, and it reflects our commitment to pursuing every appropriate legal avenue against those who knowingly distribute this deadly drug."

SUGGESTED: Moorpark man sentenced to one year in jail for death Jewish protester at Israel-Palestine protest

"Fatal overdose investigations are complex and require careful coordination between law enforcement, forensic experts, and prosecutors," Senior Deputy District Attorney Audry Nafziger said. "Through the outstanding work of VC FOCUS, and the Simi Valley Police Department narcotics bureau we were able to trace the deadly drugs back to the defendant, build a strong case, and secure this historic guilty plea for second-degree murder. The guilty plea today brings a meaningful measure of justice to the family of the victim."

What's next:

Wiley faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in California state prison when she returns to court in September.

What you can do:

Local health and safety officials are urging the public to educate themselves on the lethal dangers of synthetic opioids.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, resources and free overdose rescue kits (such as Naloxone/Narcan) can be found by visiting the county's public health portal at ThinkAgainVC.com.